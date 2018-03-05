West Seneca police want to ID 'person of interest' in burglary investigation

West Seneca police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who is a "person of interest" in a burglary investigation.

Police said the woman, pictured on the left, is traveling with the man shown on the right in a 2003 gray Honda Civic four-door vehicle.

Police asked anyone with information about the woman to call the West Seneca police confidential tip line at 675-8423 and refer to case #18-802889.