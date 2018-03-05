Share this article

West Seneca police are asking the public's help in identifying and locating the woman pictured to the left in connection with a burglary investigation. Police said she is believed to be traveling with the man pictured on the right. (West Seneca Police Department)

West Seneca police want to ID 'person of interest' in burglary investigation

West Seneca police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who is a "person of interest" in a burglary investigation.

Police said the woman, pictured on the left, is traveling with the man shown on the right in a 2003 gray Honda Civic four-door vehicle.

Police asked anyone with information about the woman to call the West Seneca police confidential tip line at 675-8423 and refer to case #18-802889.

