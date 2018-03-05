WEISS, Joan L. (Donaldson)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 4, 2018; beloved wife of Anthony P. Weiss; loving mother of Suzanne Weiss, Nancy (Michael) Quinn, Anthony Jr. (Michelle), Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Sally (Brian) Bermingham and Wendy (Todd) Gawronski; awesome grandma to Michael, Tim and Dan Quinn, Andrew (Rose) Weiss, Abby and Audrey Weiss, Erinn, Brian and Jack Bermingham, Megan and Jeff Gawronski and the late Emily Quinn; dear sister of June (late Willis) Pilon and the late Harry Donaldson and Kenneth (late Shirley) Donaldson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to pedsgi.org. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com