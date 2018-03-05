UB's CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins make first-team all-MAC

Juniors CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins both were named to the first-team all-Mid-American Conference team, the league announced Monday.

UB enters the MAC Tournament Thursday in Cleveland as the No. 1 seed with a record of 23-8 overall and 15-3 in conference. The selections were made by vote of the MAC's 12 head coaches.

The Bulls put junior wing Jeremy Harris on the all-MAC second team and senior point guard Wes Clark on the third team. Sophomore point guard Davonta Jordan made the all-defensive team.

The MAC will announce its player of the year and coach of the year on Wednesday; the conference will announce its awards for top freshman, defensive player and sixth man on Tuesday.

Massinburg, a 6-3 guard, ranks fourth overall in the MAC in scoring at 17.4 points a game and sixth in rebounding at 7.5 a game. Perkins, a 6-8 forward, has averages in conference games that rank fourth for scoring (18.2) and 10th for rebounding (6.6).

Harris averages 15 ppg and leads the league in three-point percentage at .463. Clark averages 14.8 points and 5.2 assists in league play, which ranks second.

The all-MAC selections:

All-MAC First Team

Tre’Shaun Fletcher, Sr., G, Toledo

CJ Massinburg, Jr., G, Buffalo

Nick Perkins, Jr., F, Buffalo

James Thompson IV, Jr., F/C, Eastern Michigan

Thomas Wilder, Sr., G, Western Michigan

All-MAC Second Team

Eugene German, So., G, Northern Illinois

Jeremy Harris, Jr., G, Buffalo

Tayler Persons, Jr., G, Ball State

Jaelan Sanford, Jr., G, Toledo

Demajeo Wiggins, Jr., F, Bowling Green

All-MAC Third Team

Wes Clark, Sr., G, Buffalo

Elijah Minnie, R-Jr., F, Eastern Michigan

Trey Moses, Jr., C, Ball State

Darrian Ringo, Jr., G, Miami

Jaylin Walker, Jr., G, Kent State

Honorable Mention

Jordan Dartis, Jr., G, Ohio

Daniel Utomi, So., F, Akron

Justin Turner, R-Fr., G, Bowling Green

Nike Sibande, Miami

Paul Jackson, Eastern Michigan

All-Defensive Team

Tim Bond, Eastern Michigan

Davonta Jordan, So., G, Buffalo

Bryce Moore, Western Michigan

Darrian Ringo, Miami

James Thompson IV, Jr., F/C, Eastern Michigan

All-Freshman Team

Dalonte Brown, Miami

Marreon Jackson, Toledo

Teyvion Kirk, Ohio

Nike Sibande, Miami

Justin Turner, Bowling Green