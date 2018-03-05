UB's CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins make first-team all-MAC
Juniors CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins both were named to the first-team all-Mid-American Conference team, the league announced Monday.
UB enters the MAC Tournament Thursday in Cleveland as the No. 1 seed with a record of 23-8 overall and 15-3 in conference. The selections were made by vote of the MAC's 12 head coaches.
The Bulls put junior wing Jeremy Harris on the all-MAC second team and senior point guard Wes Clark on the third team. Sophomore point guard Davonta Jordan made the all-defensive team.
The MAC will announce its player of the year and coach of the year on Wednesday; the conference will announce its awards for top freshman, defensive player and sixth man on Tuesday.
Massinburg, a 6-3 guard, ranks fourth overall in the MAC in scoring at 17.4 points a game and sixth in rebounding at 7.5 a game. Perkins, a 6-8 forward, has averages in conference games that rank fourth for scoring (18.2) and 10th for rebounding (6.6).
Harris averages 15 ppg and leads the league in three-point percentage at .463. Clark averages 14.8 points and 5.2 assists in league play, which ranks second.
The all-MAC selections:
All-MAC First Team
Tre’Shaun Fletcher, Sr., G, Toledo
CJ Massinburg, Jr., G, Buffalo
Nick Perkins, Jr., F, Buffalo
James Thompson IV, Jr., F/C, Eastern Michigan
Thomas Wilder, Sr., G, Western Michigan
All-MAC Second Team
Eugene German, So., G, Northern Illinois
Jeremy Harris, Jr., G, Buffalo
Tayler Persons, Jr., G, Ball State
Jaelan Sanford, Jr., G, Toledo
Demajeo Wiggins, Jr., F, Bowling Green
All-MAC Third Team
Wes Clark, Sr., G, Buffalo
Elijah Minnie, R-Jr., F, Eastern Michigan
Trey Moses, Jr., C, Ball State
Darrian Ringo, Jr., G, Miami
Jaylin Walker, Jr., G, Kent State
Honorable Mention
Jordan Dartis, Jr., G, Ohio
Daniel Utomi, So., F, Akron
Justin Turner, R-Fr., G, Bowling Green
Nike Sibande, Miami
Paul Jackson, Eastern Michigan
All-Defensive Team
Tim Bond, Eastern Michigan
Davonta Jordan, So., G, Buffalo
Bryce Moore, Western Michigan
Darrian Ringo, Miami
James Thompson IV, Jr., F/C, Eastern Michigan
All-Freshman Team
Dalonte Brown, Miami
Marreon Jackson, Toledo
Teyvion Kirk, Ohio
Nike Sibande, Miami
Justin Turner, Bowling Green
