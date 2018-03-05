Turn in an opioid dealer, get up to $2,500 reward

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is now offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of opioid dealers.

At a news conference Monday morning, Crime Stoppers Buffalo Chairman Kevin Hoffman and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced the new arrangement.

People can now call the Crime Stoppers Buffalo confidential tip line at 716-867-6161 about opioid dealers. Flynn contributed $20,000 in asset forfeiture money to the project. Crime Stoppers Buffalo has committed $25,000.

“In order to stop people from using these addictive opiates, we need to get the drugs and the people who sell them off of the street. We hope that anyone with information on any drug dealer will be inclined to call,” Flynn said in a statement.

Billboards publicizing the reward will be posted throughout the county.

Crime Stoppers is also working with Crisis Services, which operates a 24-hour addiction help hotline 716-831-7007.

More than a thousand Erie County residents have died from opioid-related drug use in the past five years. Last year, the Erie County Health Department recorded 268 suspected and confirmed opioid-related drug deaths, a drop of 11 percent from 2016.