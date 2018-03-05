The Healthy 10: Learn to Polka, join the Y, take a free yoga class this week

Watch Irish dancing or learn to polka. Get a discount if you join the YMCA. Attend a forum inspired by the #MeToo movement. These are among the WNY Refresh Top 10 Picks of the Week when it comes to health, fitness, nutrition and family events in the region.

MONDAY

Pay the Day March membership promotion: Join any YMCA Buffalo Niagara branch this month and the join fee equals the date on the calendar. That's $5 today or $6 on Tuesday. Regular monthly membership rates still apply, and the promotion is not available online. For more information or to register, visit any Y branch. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

TUESDAY

Addiction victims honored: Two Black Balloon events will take place as part of a national effort to raise awareness of the disease of opioid addiction and honor those who have struggled with it. The Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force will host a gathering at 6 p.m. on the steps of Old Erie County Hall, 92 Franklin St.; Sparks of Hope Recovery Support Center will host a similar event at 5:30 p.m. at the center in Hamburg United Methodist Church, 107 Main St., Hamburg. A time of remembrance, reflection and lighting white lights of hope for recovery will be held outside, weather permitting. Black balloons, to commemorate those lives lost in our community to addiction, will be part of both events.

Holistic Health Series: Community herbalist Sarah Sorci will give a free talk entitled “Backyard Remedies of WNY” at 7 p.m. the Audubon Branch Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. For more info, call 689-4922.

WEDNESDAY

Polka lessons: Michelle Kisluk from the Polish Heritage Dancers and Lynn Zakowicz will teach three polka classes this Lenten season, the first from 7 to 8 p.m. in the St. Casimir Social Center, 1833 Clinton St. Reserve your spot by calling 983-5084 or 480-4370. The cost is $15 with a partner or $10 single for each class; $40 or $25 for all three. Coffee, cookies and water will be included. Sponsored by the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Branches 630 & 534. Proceeds will support the youth group at the parish for retreats.

THURSDAY

Free yoga: Yoga in an art gallery? Why not, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. in the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, 5795 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. All are welcome and some mats will be available for those who don't have one. No registration required.

Mental health family support. Leonard Simms, associate professor in the University at Buffalo School of Psychology, will give a presentation titled “The Problems with Our Psychiatric Diagnostic Systems and What Is Being Done About It,” at 7 p.m. in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Snyder. Parking and entrance at rear of building.

FRIDAY

Ice skating: Public skating times on the covered ice surface run from 7 to 8:45 p.m. today and Saturday and 1 to 2:20 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Healthy Zone Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora.; $5 to skate and $3 to rent skates; BlueCross BlueShield members receive $1 off by presenting their insurance card. For more info, including a calendar of events, visit thinkrink.org.

FRIDAY

Irish dancing: Rince Na Tiarna dancers will perform at 8 p.m. in Our Lady of Charity Catholic Church, 250 Okell St.; also 1 p.m. Saturday at American Harley, 1149 Erie Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

SATURDAY

Free kidney screening: Will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave. Includes blood pressure and BMI measurement, and urine and blood glucose testing. To register, contact Barbara Breckenridge at the Kidney Foundation of Western New York at 512-7918 or bbreckenridge@kfwny.org.

“Transformational Leadership: Women in Power” forum: The #MeToo movement inspired this forum, which will explore issues of professional value, safety, and career navigation in a male-dominated world, as well as provide a safe space for women to network and learn from some of the most influential women in the region. It will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bar Association of Erie County, 438 Main St. Attorneys Jennifer Scharf and Lisa Coppola; psychologist Ursuline Bankhead; and Christine C. Ignaszak-Nadolny, executive director of the Erie County Medical Society, organized the forum. Register at bit.ly/2Eu9dOm. Cost is $25 general admission; $10 for students. For more info, email JRScharf@gmail.com or call 220-4875.