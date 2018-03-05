Stop by the Howling Rooster for a tasty, affordable meal

The Howling Rooster is a cozy establishment serving breakfast, lunch and occasionally dinner, with budget-friendly prices.

Rustic farm decor is displayed around the dining room and the casual seating area is filled with collectable glass roosters next to sliding barn doors. Colorful mugs filled with freshly brewed coffee give a comforting aroma. Horizontal ladders with knickknacks line the walls and bookshelves flaunt decorative plates and yes, more roosters.

We were seated at a high-top by our friendly waiter who slid the menus our way. There are plenty of locally sourced items on the menu like Wardynski and Costanzo's, in addition to products from local farmers' markets. In the City of Good Neighbors, there’s no shortage of businesses and restaurants supporting each other.

We started by looking through the drink options. In addition to pop, juice and coffee ($2-$3.25), there is a selection of wine, beer and brunch drinks like Bloody Mary, salty bloody Caesar ($8) and mimosa ($6).

For breakfast, the Howling Rooster has quite the variety with specials, pancakes, omelettes and sweet treats like crepes.

We started with The Garden ($8.99) which was loaded with veggies, hence the name. The fluffy scrambled eggs were topped with a generous amount of melty cheddar cheese and placed on top of a medley of mushrooms, spinach, juicy tomato, red onion, green pepper and broccoli. It came with crispy home fries and a side of toast.

Omelettes include the meat lovers, taco, the artichoke and feta, and the Roo-Ben (housemade, slow-roasted salty corned beef, creamy Swiss cheese, crunchy sauerkraut and a side of Thousand Island dressing for dipping or drizzling, for $10.99).

For something sweet to offset the savory omelettes, try a crepe ($5.99-$9.99) with toppings like baked apples, honey, berries or chocolate chips, or French toast ($2.89-$6.99) topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

The day's crepe special was a S'mores stuffed with chocolate and marshmallow and topped with graham cracker crust and chocolate sauce ($9.99). My favorite, French toast, wasn’t too heavy while still satisfying that need for something sweet to pair with your coffee.

Although breakfast seems to be the draw, there are afternoon and evening options, too.

Dive into a Buffalo favorite with a cup or bowl of the Howling Rooster's chicken wing soup ($4.99-$5.99). I highly suggest pairing that with the grilled cheese sandwich ($3.99), perfect for dunking into the soup for an extra cheesy, spicy treat, or the crispy BLT ($5.99 with your choice of a side) because extra crispy bacon makes everything better.

A variety of burgers and chicken sandwiches are available in interchangeable flavors including classic (lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese for $8.99 chicken and $11.99 burger), 3 B’s (bacon, crumbled blue cheese and barbecue sauce for $10.99 chicken and $13.99 burger), Cajun (sautéed green peppers, onion and provolone cheese for $9.99 chicken and $12.99 burger), and mushroom Swiss ($9.99 chicken and $12.99 burger).

On the lighter side, salads include the Greek Salad ($6.99) with plenty of greens and toppings like salty kalamata olives and spicy pepperoncini with a hot grilled pita on the side (with chicken, $9.99 or gyro $8.99).

Wraps include the roasted veggie stuffed with a rainbow of vegetables like zucchini, yellow squash, colorful peppers, mushrooms, eggplant and cool, creamy goat cheese with lettuce and tomato ($9.99) and a chicken finger wrap with tender chicken at the heat you prefer, crispy lettuce, tomato and bold blue cheese ($8.99).

For a variety of delicious diner food that won’t empty your account, head to the Howling Rooster.

CHEAP EATS

Howling Rooster Cafe

529 Englewood Ave. (838-4440)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wheelchair-access: Yes, there’s only one floor and the bathrooms are handicap accessible.

Parking: Yes

Gluten-free options: Yes. No gluten-free bread, but options include salads and omelettes.

