STEFF, Hilda M.

STEFF - Hilda M. Of Hamburg, March 3, 2018; sister of the late Esther and Lelia Steff. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church, Tuesday at 10 a.m. No prior visitation. Hilda was loved and will be missed by her Parish family. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com