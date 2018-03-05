State Police: Springville man with inadequate muffler charged with DWI

A Springville motorist with an inadequate muffler was stopped by State Police Sunday and arrested for drunk-driving, according to State Police.

Steven J. Kreitzbender, 41, was stopped at about 9:37 p.m. on McKinstry Road, and charged with having an inadequate muffler, State Police said.

Kreitzbender was placed under arrest after allegedly failing a series of field sobriety tests and transported to the State Police Barracks in Machias, where his blood alcohol content was recorded at .09 percent, according to State Police.

Kreitzbender was issued traffic tickets and is scheduled to return later this month to Yorkshire Town Court, State Police said.