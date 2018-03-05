STACHURA, Florence "Flo" (Dinder)

Of West Seneca, NY, March 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Henry Stachura; loving mother of Jerry (Marcia), Dr. Hank (Clare) and Bob (Debra) Stachura; cherished grandmother of Jerry (Carolyn) and Michael (Janet) Stachura; great-grandmother of Jerry, Madison, Luke, Jake and Zack; dear sister of Eleanor (late Jack) Pokrandt and the late Henry Dinder and late Leonard (late Mary) Dinder. A Godly woman of grace and love who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus. She leaves a beautiful legacy of Christian faith. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 PM to at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday morning at 9:30 AM at The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (Please Assemble at Church). Private interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Tabernacle and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in Florence's name. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com