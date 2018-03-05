Speyer declares candidacy for Cheektowaga town justice

Assistant Cheektowaga Police Chief James J. Speyer declared his candidacy for Cheektowaga town justice.

Speyer will run for the seat currently held by Town Justice Dennis Gorski, who will retire at the end of this year.

Speyer, a 31-year police veteran and lifelong resident of Cheektowaga, began his career in law enforcement in 1982 as an Erie County Correction Officer.

"I believe that I have an understanding of what is needed in the courtroom and I promise to bring common sense decision-making to our court," Speyer said. "The safety of the community and the best interest of the public will be a priority in my decision-making process."

Speyer and his wife Donna-Ciszewski Speyer have four adult sons.