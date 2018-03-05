SPEIDEL, Judith

SPEIDEL - Judith Of Akron, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2018. She is survived by three children, Louis Biro, Sherry Prohuska, and Dawn (Harry) Frank; a sister, Geraldine Applegarth; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Cristina), John, Joshua Prohuska, Kelly, Casey, Emily Biro; and four great-grandchildren, Joey, Landon, Kiley, and Brooklyn. Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 8 PM on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Teresa's Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Please share condolences at www.rossakron.com