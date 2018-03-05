SOULE, Florence R. (Heiderman)

Of Eden, NY; March 3, 2018, age 97. Beloved wife of late Norman R. for 69 years; loving mother of William (Beth), James (Jendy), Rosemary (Dennis) Peters and Robert (Cindy); grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 12; sister of Joseph Heiderman, late Adele Coleman, Vincent Heiderman, Irene Dzubella, Bernice Heiderman and Henry Hiederman. Family invites friends to call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on March 9th at Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 10th at 10 AM in St. John Paul II Church, Lake View, NY. Memorials to American Cancer Society.