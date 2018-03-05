Slayer's final tour to hit Darien Lake

Slayer's farewell tour will now include a local date at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Allegheny Road, Darien).

The 40-year thrash-metal vets announced earlier this year that its latest batch of tour dates would be its last. The highly influential group's most recent and now final record "Repentless" was released back in 2015.

Joining Slayer on the Darien date will be heavy metal outfit Lamb of God, speed metal act Anthrax, Bay Area group Testament and English grindcore band Napalm Death.

Advance tickets are $29.50 to $99.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9 through the LiveNation, Ticketmaster or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. All purchased tickets come with a free day-of-concert entry into the theme park.