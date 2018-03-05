It's a seasonal week ahead for Buffalo with midweek snow possible

Dreaming that the calendar flip to March meant warmer weather and impending spring?

It's time to wake up. That's not happening.

National Weather Service forecasts call for a week pretty close to normal in Buffalo. Daytime highs will peak in the mid-30s to upper 30s most of the week with overnight lows in the mid-20s, forecasts show.

The average high for this time of year is 38 degrees with an overnight low of 23 degrees.

On the bright side, Western New York should dodge another nor'easter that will be brewing up along the East Coast by mid-week.

The closest the storm is expected to the Buffalo Niagara region is the eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario, the weather service said.

Here's what the weather service says to expect through midweek:

Today: It will start out cloudy, and clear gradually with a high near 35. A northerly breeze will help to keep a bit of a chill in the air.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low near 25 degrees.

Tuesday: The day should start out mostly sunny, but an approaching warm front will help to bring some rain and snow showers in the early afternoon. The high will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday night: A 60 percent for rain and snow showers, transitioning to all snow. The overnight low will be near 30 degrees.

Wednesday: A 60 percent chance for rain and snow showers, transitioning to all rain by lunchtime. High of 40 degrees.

The extended forecast by the weather service's Climate Prediction Center shows the weather pattern will favor conditions closer to normal over the next week or two as well. Then, there's a better than equal chance the last two weeks of March could be above normal, forecasters project.