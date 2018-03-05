Reporters' Notebook: March 5, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to magician and entertainer Penn Jillette, born on this date in 1955, “Tolerance is you saying something crazy and me smiling and saying, ‘That’s nice.’”

GRAB A PLATE – It’s Pasta Night at South Buffalo Post 721, American Legion, at 136 Cazenovia St. From 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a choice of spaghetti or rigatoni with meatballs, homemade sauce and salad. Extra meatballs and Italian sausage can be purchased. For info, call 825-9557.

LOCAL LANDMARK – Guest speaker Aaron Ott, public art director at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, will talk about Buffalo’s Freedom Wall at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “The World’s Greatest Paintings.” Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

SUPER SLEUTH – Retired Buffalo cold case detective Lissa Marie Raymond, who helped solve the Bike Path Rapist Case, is the speaker at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Tonawanda. She recently published her first novel, “A Cold Day in Hell,” based on her career. Seating is limited. To reserve a spot, call 332-4375.

HOT TOPIC – The public is invited to join the St. Joseph University Gun Violence Sub-Committee for a candlelight vigil and discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Parish Center at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St. Speakers will be students and advocates considering the effect of gun violence on young people.

MARK THE DATE – Rev. Dorothea Schweitzer of Bethany United Methodist Church will present a Lenten massage at the next meeting of the Beechwood Service Guild at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

CREATIVE SPARK – There’s a $2,000 first prize for the winner of the Allentown Art Festival 2018 Design Contest, plus the satisfaction of seeing your design on T-shirts and posters all over the metro area. There’s also a $500 second prize and $250 third prize. All entries must be camera ready and there’s still time to enter. Deadline is Saturday. For details, visit allentownartfestival.com.

REUNION TIME – Input is needed from alumni for Clarence’s Parker High School reunion on Aug. 4. Ideas will be accepted at a general meeting at 1 p.m. March 20 in Zion Lutheran Church, 9535 Clarence Center Road, Clarence. For info, call 741-2232 or email smithalicebud@aol.com.

Planning has begun for the 50th reunion of the Class of 1968 from Archbishop Carroll High School on the weekend of Aug. 17 to 19 and organizers would like to contact more classmates. Call Cindy Marzec Malarco at 893-8010 or Eileen Ehrin Gould at 895-6602 or visit the class page on Facebook.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Joann Conway Murello, Lindsay Neilson, Beverly Dale, Ben Chee, Michele McClintick Mehaffy. Michele Costa, William A. Drenko, Hailey Gies, Father Ray Donohue, Meredith Powell, Sister Mary Felicia Golembiewski-Dove, Amy J. Schuler, John Schultz, Helen Polanski, Tom Kazmierczak III, Linda Wrobel, Dawn Woodman, James L. Short, Martin Surdam, John Sweet, Liz Palmisano, Dean Felton, Bette Kotlarsz, Steve Messier, Juliana Nowak, Opal A. Houston and Dejah Houston.

