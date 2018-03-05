Report: Eagles have gotten 'multiple trade offers' for QB Nick Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles have received "multiple trade offers" for Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles but are asking a high price, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday.

As Mortensen made clear, the reigning NFL champions are not soliciting offers for what he calls the "best insurance policy in (the) NFL."

While Mortensen says the Eagles will demand more than the first- and fourth-round picks they received from the Minnesota Vikings for Sam Bradford on the eve of the 2016 season, some other estimates have been far more aggressive.

MMQB's Peter King said he believes trade negotiations for Foles will start with two first-round picks, while former general manager and current ESPN analyst Bill Polian said that if he were the Philadelphia GM, he wouldn't field any offers that did not start with two first- and two second-round picks.

Foles came off the bench after starter Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10. He went 5-1 as a starter, culminating with a 41-33 win against New England in Super Bowl LII.

Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots, and also caught a touchdown, en route to MVP honors.