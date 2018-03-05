PAULY, Eleanor L. (Story)

PAULY - Eleanor L. (nee Story)

March 3, 2018, at the age of 95; beloved wife of the late Albert E. Pauly; dearest mother of William A. Pauly, Sandra K. Pauly, Michelle P. Pauly, and Deborah L. Pauly; cherished grandmother of Brett R. (Melissa) Pauly, Scott W. (Jamie) Pauly and Blaine P. Campbell; great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Andrew, Victoria, Evan, Kaitlyn and Nicholas; sister of the late Francis and Robert Story. The family will be present Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 8:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Christopher Church. Share condolences online at www.amigone.com