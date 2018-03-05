Orchard Park driver arrested on DWI charge in Transit Road head-on crash

An Orchard Park woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle after her vehicle crossed over the center line on Transit Road and struck another vehicle head-on Sunday, Orchard Park Police said Monday.

The collision, which left three people injured and both cars severely damaged, took place on Transit Road, between Milestrip and Quaker roads at about 5:20 p.m.

Police said the driver, Shelly A. Hiller, 42, showed signs of intoxication and failed several field sobriety tests. She and two occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Police said Hiller refused to submit to a blood sample at the hospital. In addition to DWI, Hiller was charged with failure to keep right and having an open container, police said. She was released on an appearance ticket.