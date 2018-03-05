ONUSZ, Mary J. (Krajewski)

ONUSZ - Mary J. (nee Krajewski)

March 4, 2018, at age 63. Beloved mother of Candice Onusz and Jessica Rogers; loving nanni of Owen and Ellivia; dear sister of Jim, Cathy, Edith, and the late Tom; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM following visitation. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com