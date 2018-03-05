O'NEILL, Peter John

O'NEILL - Peter John Died March 2, 2018. Dear father of Tyler, Olivia and Erin O'Neill. Beloved son of Bridget (Eustace) O'Neill and the late James O'Neill. Dear brother of Mary Pat (William) Gearhart, Robert (Gloria) O'Neill, late Vincent J. O'Neill. Former husband of Angela (Aronica) O'Neill. Uncle of Timothy and many other nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 3-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10AM at St. John the XXIII Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Assoc., 331 Alberta Dr., #106, Buffalo, NY 14226. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com