M&T, Bills seek teacher nominations for contest

M&T Bank and the Buffalo Bills are seeking nominees for the annual "Touchdown for Teachers" program.

Five finalists will be chosen, based on their involvement in the school and community, degree of positive impact and their demonstrated commitment to education.

The grand prize winner will receive $2,000 in grant funds, payable to the teacher's school or district, and an in-class visit from a Bills player or alumnus. The four other finalists will receive $500 in grant funds, payable to their respective schools or district.

Educators must be nominated no later than March 30, through an application form on the Bills' website. Each year, the program receives about 500 nominations.