More than 1,100 still have no power after last week's snowstorm

More than 1,100 Western New York households and businesses still have no power following last week's snowstorm that brought down trees and power lines.

According to the National Grid website, 788 customers in Cattaraugus County, 231 in Allegany and 43 in Erie do not have their electricity back yet. Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., National Grid officials said.

NYSEG reported that 95 customers in Allegany, 22 in Cattaraugus and nine in Erie counties still had no power.

On Friday, more than 25,000 customers of National Grid and NYSEG lost power in the winter storm that dropped wet, heavy snow on the area.