James Ward, no age or address given, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and marijuana Saturday night at the Peace Bridge, Buffalo Police said.

Police said Ward had a .38-caliber Ruger pistol and 7.6 grams of marijuana at the bridge when he was stopped shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. The Ruger was not loaded and had no magazine.

The gun possession charge is a misdemeanor and the drug charge is a violation.