Lockport man charged after pot, loaded gun found

A Town of Lockport man was arrested recently after a car stop on South Transit Road netted a pair of marijuana cigarettes and a loaded .22-caliber pistol, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

Joseph D. Granchelli, 24, Locust Street, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Feb. 18 after being pulled over in the 6300 block of South Transit Road for using a cellular telephone while driving, deputies said. They noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and later recovered a pair of joints, as well as two containers of alcohol, from the vehicle.

Police also confiscated a loaded .22-caliber pistol from Granchelli's pocket, according to reports. The charges against Granchelli were not specified in the police report.