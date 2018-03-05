Lockport man, 24, pleads guilty to child pornography possession

A Lockport man faces a maximum 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Sterling Jones, 24, was found in alleged possession of 295 videos and 11 images of child pornography that were allegedly found on his cellphone on March 31, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

More than 600 images of child pornography were allegedly recovered from Jones’ phone, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Some of the images allegedly included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced June 11 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.