Letter: It’s absurd for Trump to say he would have been a hero

It’s absurd for Trump to say he would have been a hero

I find it distasteful to comment at the expense of the families of the tragedy in Florida. However, this president has to be held accountable for his words.

President Trump has some nerve, claiming he would have run into Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School to save the students and teachers from the gunman, even if he was unarmed. Some kind of hero.

This is coming from a person who had five deferments from the military during the Vietnam War. The first four were for college. The fifth, when he was eligible for the draft and would have been sent to Vietnam, was received after college for “bone spurs” in his heels.

I’m sure those painful bone spurs would have prevented him from running into that school.

Thomas Destino

Wheatfield