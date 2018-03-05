Letter: Gray does excellent job, she could be an anchor

Gray does excellent job, she could be an anchor

I disagree with Alan Pergament’s statement in the Feb. 18 Buffalo News article regarding WIBV-TV’s (Channel 4) anchor-reporter Nalina Shapiro. He said, “There is no one besides Shapiro on the Channel 4 staff that would appear to be ready to eventually replace Walker.”

While Shapiro does an outstanding job, I believe that Channel 4 need look no further than its very own Callan Gray. She consistently does an exceptional job delivering the news and has great screen presence as well.

Gray is also very professional and articulate, and I have never heard her add her own spin when delivering the news. She is excellent at what she was hired to do – and that is to report the news.

Gray is very good at what she does and, in my opinion, she is the best female reporter in town.

Sherry L. Werne

Getzville