KOCH, Wilbur F.

KOCH, Wilbur F., of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 2, 2018. Loving husband of Rose Marie (nee Mingarelli) Koch; devoted father of William F. Koch and David M. Koch; loving son of the late Henry and Florence Koch; predeceased by several brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-8PM. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 9 o’clock. Mr. Koch was a Navy veteran of WWII, also a retired member of the Teamsters local 375. A special thank you to all of the staff at Garden Gate Nursing Home for their love and care they showed Wilbur. Online condolences may be made at

