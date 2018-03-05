Janelle Tryjankowski and James Gonos

Janelle M. Tryjankowski and James R. Gonos were married at 5 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2017, in St. Jude’s Roman Catholic Church, Mountain Top, Pa., where their vows were heard by the Rev. Joseph Evanko, pastor. Guests gathered for a reception at Le Manhattan Bistro in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The bride, daughter of Stephen and Betty Tryjankowski of Buffalo, is a graduate of Villa Maria Academy. She earned a bachelor’s pre-med degree from Canisius College and a doctor of medicine degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia. She is a fourth-year medical resident at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. The bridegroom, son of Robert Gonos of Mountain Top, Pa., and Jane Gonos of St Mary’s, Ga., is a graduate of Crestwood High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering from Cornell University and an adjunct instructor degree from Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre. He is a lieutenant naval aviator in the United States Navy. After a trip to Quebec, the couple will make their home in Norfolk, Va.