Jamestown man sentenced to 30 months on 'molly' possession conviction

A Jamestown man faces 30 months in prison on his conviction of possession with intent to distribute an illegal narcotic known as "molly," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Barrett Johnson, 34, was sentenced Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

MDMA, known as “molly,” is a Scheduled I controlled substance, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, Johnson sold the drug on multiple occasions in locations that included a barbershop.

According to Adler, Johnson would allegedly purchase “molly” from co-defendant Richard Clarke and sell the “molly” to others, allegedly including co-defendant Joshua Castro.

Clarke and Castro have been convicted for their roles, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, which includes Ontario Provincial Police, Niagara Regional Police, Peel Regional Police and Toronto Police Services.