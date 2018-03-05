Jack R. Alexander, supervised West Valley cleanup

Nov. 23, 1946 -- Feb. 24, 2018

Jack R. Alexander, former senior manager for Westinghouse West Valley Nuclear Services, died Feb. 24 at his home in Hamburg after a battle with brain cancer. He was 71.

Mr. Alexander, a native of McKeesport, Pa., was a Westinghouse Electric Corp. employee for 37 years. He served as strategic planning and project control manager at the West Valley Demonstration Project from 1993 until his retirement in 2005.

West Valley involved the cleanup of a former commercial nuclear fuels reprocessing center in Cattaraugus County. During his tenure, Mr. Alexander directed a staff responsible for the design, construction, and operation of a first-of-a kind nuclear system that demonstrated the feasibility of vitrifying fuel reprocessing byproducts to the world.

“Jack was the most intelligent and kind man I have ever had the privilege to know,” said former co-worker and longtime friend Terry Dunford. “He was the catalyst for world-record setting accomplishments achieved at the U.S. Department of Energy’s West Valley Demonstration Project.”

After his retirement, Alexander served as president and owner of Fourth Wave Solutions, a consultant agency in Caselberry, Fla., that worked to solve technical and nuclear issues at various projects across the nation.

Mr. Alexander earned two bachelor’s degrees. His first was from Penn State in physics, the second in computer science from his beloved University at Pittsburgh in 1975. He later earned a master’s degree in strategic planning from St. Bonaventure University.

“My dad was a man of great character, loyalty and love,” said one of his sons, Michael Alexander. “He will be greatly missed by his children and his grandchildren.”

Mr. Alexander is survived by another son, Richard; two daughters, Sunday and Sue Kaiser, and, five grandchildren, all of whom reside in Western New York.

At his request, Mr. Alexander’s body was donated to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. He hoped that his brain cancer could be studied to help others diagnosed with such an illness.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9 in Saints Peter & Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg.