Innovators challenged to develop tech solutions for Buffalo

Calling all techies. Buffalo’s first annual Civic Innovation Challenge has begun.

The competition – which runs through April 22 – was unveiled in the mayor's recent State of the City address and is for local computer scientists, coders, software developers, designers, hardware engineers and tech students. Their challenge is to create innovative products and solutions that benefit Buffalo.

Participants will use information from the city’s new Open Data Buffalo website, which went live last week as a free, public source for data Buffalo generates and collects about neighborhoods and the city, according to Mayor Byron W. Brown.

AT&T is contributing $8,000 in prize money. Ulla Bak, co-founder and president of Bak USA, will be one of the judges.

Registration forms and information are available at www.buffaloinnovates.com.

Open Data Buffalo can be accessed at https://data.buffalony.gov/