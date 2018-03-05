Horton named Kaleida Health Adult Foundation vice president

Carol Horton has been named vice president of the Kaleida Health Adult Foundation.

Horton, who has been vice president of marketing and public relations at The Buffalo News since 2013, is expected to start at the foundation in mid-April.

She will head philanthropic efforts for the hospital system's adult facilities, including Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, DeGraff Memorial Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, as well as long-term care services and the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York.

Horton joined The News in 2012 as director of marketing and was named a vice president a year later.

Horton also served on the Children’s Hospital Foundation board, which supports Oishei Children's Hospital, for the past four years. With her hiring, Kaleida Health will have two fundraising leaders – one for the Children's Hospital Foundation and the other for the adult facilities – a management structure in place prior to 2005.

The split emphasizes that both the adult hospitals and Oishei Children’s Hospital need full philanthropic and fundraising attention, Jody Lomeo, president and chief executive officer of Kaleida Health, said in a statement. He said a search is underway for a vice president of the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

"The News has been wonderful to me. It has presented me with many opportunities," said Horton, who expressed excitement over the chance to bring her media and marketing experience to the foundation's mission of public fundraising.