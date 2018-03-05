High School Extra: Two sectional finals tonight at Buffalo State

The two undecided Section VI boys basketball class championships will be determined in tonight’s doubleheader at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Olean (22-1) will face Health Sciences Charter (19-3) for the Class B championship and a berth in the Far West Regionals at 6 p.m.

West Seneca West (23-0) will put its perfect season on the line against a late-blooming South Park team (14-9) in the Class A title game at 7:45.

Olean will be playing in a sectional championship game for the eighth time since 2007, once in Class A, seven times in Class B.

Juniors Brian Ramarge and Mike Schmidt have been Olean’s leading scorers all season. The Huskies have won 18 in a row since a December loss to Bishop Timon-St. Jude.

Davonte Gaines, Kameron Briggs and three other players of the six who scored in Health Science’s victory over East Aurora in last year’s Class B championship game are back to face Olean. Three of Health Sciences’ four losses were to Canisius, Williamsville South and Park, all powerhouses.

West Seneca West is the only undefeated boys team in Western New York. The Indians are led by junior guard Juston Johnson (24 ppg), junior forward Adrian Baugh (17.7 ppg) and senior guard Alex Wayland (16.2 ppg). West’s last sectional championship was in 2000.

South Park last won a sectional title in 1984. The Sparks’ 14-9 record may not seem impressive, but they have won nine of their last 11 games. Two of the losses were to sectional Class D champion East High. Another was to Manhattan Cup champion Park. Other losses to McKinley and Cheektowaga were avenged late in the season or in the playoffs by coach Peter Hudecki’s team.

Anthony Mack, a 5-foot-5 sophomore point guard, is the Sparks’ spark plug. Other scoring leaders are 6-4 junior David Stroud and 6-1 senior Raymond Mushat.

Crusaders were underdogs

Based on the seed times entering the meet, Canisius’ 200 and 400 relays had little chance of winning in last weekend’s State Championship meet at the Nassau Aquatic Center in East Meadow on Long Island.

The 200 relay was originally seeded 25th and the 400 relay was seeded 20th. The 200 relay of senior Jake Ruffolo, junior Dan Bowen, senior Christopher Balkin and Christian Granto won in 1:24.88 to qualify for All-America status. It was also a Canisius and Monsignor Martin Association record for the event.

The same foursome finished third in the 400 relay, in 3:08.43, again earning All-America status and setting school and Monsignor Martin records.

Canisius finished fifth among all schools and third among Catholic schools in the meet.

Timon honors ex-athletes

This year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees, Daniel Granville and Erik Bohen, were among those honored at the Timon’s Honors Night held recently at The Columns in Elma. Granville, a 1996 graduate, was president of his senior class and a three-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball and track. He was All-Catholic in football his junior and senior years and a team captain of the 1995 Monsignor Martin championship team. Bohen, Class of 2000, was a member of the football, basketball and track teams and president of his senior class.