Here's who is running for election in 9 Erie County villages

There will be contested political races in four villages, including East Aurora, where three trustees are running for mayor, when voters go to the polls March 20 in nine Erie County villages.

Angola

Incumbent Trustees John A. Glascott, United Party for Justice, and John W. Omlor, Hands On Party, are running unopposed for trustee. Both were appointed to their positions.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 41 Commercial St.

Blasdell

One incumbent candidate, Denis Fox, Blasdell First Party, is running to fill the year remaining in the term to which he was appointed earlier this year.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at Blasdell Village Hall, 121 Miriam Ave.

East Aurora

Candidates for mayor include incumbent Trustees Raymond C. Byrnes, Fresh Ideas Party; Peter Mercurio, Good Change Party; and Patrick Shea, Integrity Party.

Mayor Allan A. Kasprzak decided not to seek re-election to a two-year term.

There are three candidates running for three trustee positions: Paul Porter III, Positive Pedestrian Party; incumbent Ernest F. Scheer, Common Sense Party; and Michelle Schoeneman, Village Unity Party.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 571 Main St.

Farnham

Three candidates are seeking two seats on the Village Board. They are Elizabeth M. Huffnagle, Independent Party; Vincent Rovnak, Taxpayer Party; and Virginia Schilling, who listed no party.

Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. at the Fire Hall, 526 Commercial St.

Gowanda

Two trustees seeking re-election are unopposed. They are Aaron Markham and Wanda Koch, both with the Forward Party.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. in Village Hall, 27 E. Main St.

Hamburg

The incumbent mayor, two trustees and justice are unopposed. They include Mayor Thomas J. Moses Sr., For the People Party; Trustees Thomas P. Tallman, Hometown Party and Mark DiPasquale, Homegrown Party; and Justice Andrew P. Fleming, Justice and Courtesy Party.

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Village Hall, 100 Main St.

North Collins

Mayor Vincent D. George, Peoples Party, is unopposed for another term. Running for two trustee positions are two incumbents, Kathleen Myers, For the Community Party, and Corinne Leone, Blue Collar Party; and Brandi LoBianco, Sunrise Party.

Polls are open from noon until 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 10543 Main St.

Sloan

Incumbent Trustee Caitlyn Carlson, Peoples Choice Party, is running unopposed for the year remaining on the term she was appointed to when Thomas Ferrucci became mayor.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. in the fire hall, 55 Gates Ave.

Springville

Mayor William J. Krebs, For Springville Party, is unopposed for re-election, and there is a race for trustee.

Running for two trustee positions are incumbent Terry W. Skelton, For Springville Party; Kim Pazzuti, For Springville Party; and Elise Rose, Revitalize Springville Party.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at the village public safety complex, 65 Franklin St.