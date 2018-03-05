Deaths Death Notices
HARTZELL, Ivan L., Sr.
HARTZELL - Ivan L., Sr. Of Angola, NY, entered into rest March 3, 2018, age 89. Beloved husband of Lois J. (nee Reed) Hartzell; dearest father of Thomas (Steven), Rodger (Mary Ann), Peggy Ells, Ivan, Jr., Stephen (Dawn) and Judy Hunter; survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Addison Funeral Home Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Mr. Hartzell was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and an active attendant of the Angola Wesleyan Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
