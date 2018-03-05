Go to the video: Kane gets first goal with Sharks

Former Sabres winger Evander Kane has made quite a dent on the scoresheet in his three games with the San Jose Sharks, and notched his first goal Sunday night in San Jose's 4-2 loss to Columbus.

Kane's goal came with 9:56 left in the third period and got the Sharks within a goal after they had trailed, 3-0. But Columbus salted away the win on Artemi Panarin's empty-net goal with 53 seconds left.

"We have a lot of guys in this room that can produce at a high level," Kane said. "I'm just trying to come in here and add to that."

"He's created a lot," said Sharks captain Joe Pavelski. "That speed, that edge he's been playing with, there's been a lot of space."

Kane, acquired from the Sabres at last Monday's trade deadline, has a goal and four assists for San Jose thus far. The Sharks have scored 14 goals in the three games since he joined the team.

Check out the video of Kane's goal and his postgame session with reporters below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 300px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 1700;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>