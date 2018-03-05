GAROFALO, Dorothy E. (Morreale)

GAROFALO - Dorothy E.

(nee Morreale)

March 4, 2018 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Leonard F. Garofalo; devoted mother of Dennis (Linda), Leonard A. and Paul (Ginny) Garofalo; loving grandmother of Adam (Michelle), Stephen (Melinda) Garofalo, Andrea (Shawn) Tibbitts, Daniel (Tara), Jason and Michael Garofalo and the late Joanna Garofalo; great- grandmother of Sam, Ellie, Anthony, Andrew, Katelyn Garofalo, Gary and Gabriella Dudek; dear sister of Anthony Morreale and the late Millie Barone, Charlie, Carl, Jim Morreale, Connie Addornetto, and Rose Vento; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, at 10 AM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.