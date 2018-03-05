BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Sabres 2016-17 season
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
Buffalo Home Finder
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Championship Sunday for Section VI girls basketball
Michael Hamilton gets ready for the opening tip-off between Amherst and Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Royce Calhoun raises the ball for the opening tip-off between Williamsville South and Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Alan Gens tips off the Wilson and Southwestern game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bruce Hoffman throws up the opening tip between Dunkirk and Fredonia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherstu2019s Morgan Halt defends Iroquois Taylor Quinn during first half action of the girls Section VI, Class A-2 Championship.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg starting five.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Wilson coach Brian Baker calls a play against Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dunkirku2019s Nadara Odell and Fredoniau2019s Au2019Cetta Farriat battle for a rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois coaches and players stand for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South starting five.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Wilson guard Skylar Munnikhuysen dribbles against Southwestern during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredonia players stand for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst players stand for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Amari DeBarry shoots against Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwesternu2019s Erin Radack grabs a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dunkirk stands for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherstu2019s Leah Shutts dribbles against Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburgu2019s Brigid McKeone grabs a rebound against Williamsville South.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern players stand for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredoniau2019s Kazlin Beers shoots against Dunkirk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst forward Morgan Halt shoots against Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg coach Kelly Owens reacts to a play
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Wilson starting five.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dunkirk coach Darnell Baldwin gives direction.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst guard Ella Wanzer passes against Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
WIlliamsville South players stand for the National Anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern starting five.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Offical Mike Talluto explains a call to Fredonia coach Carol Zirkle.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois Erin McGlaughlin is introduced prior to playing Amherst.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburg players stand for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Wilson fans support their team against Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dunkirk guard Jessica Beehler dribbles against Fredonia during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois player Meghan Porzio is introduced prior to playing Amherst.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Naomi DeBerry saves a loose ball against Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Wilsonu2019s Skylar Munnikhuysen is introduced.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredonia guard Kazlin Beers passes against Dunkirk during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois coach Stephen Sokolski instructs his players against Amherst during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Amari DeBerry receives congratulations from the bench.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Wilsonu2019s Shea Munnikhuysen is introduced.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredonia coach Carol Zirkle is seen on the sidelines.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois players Sarah Wittek shoots against Amherst during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Amari DeBerry and Hamburgu2019s Brigid McKeone battle for a rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern coach Dave Turnball watches the game against Wilson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dunkirku2019s Kymilondjie Nance and Fredoniau2019s Kazlin Beers battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois player Sarah Wittek shoots against Amherst during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South coach Kristen Dolan.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern celebrates after defeating Wilson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredoniau2019s Hannah Gullo dribbles against Dunkirk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois coach Stephen Sokolski.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South guard Hannah Dolan drives for a layup against Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern celebrates after defeating Wilson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredonia coach Carol Zirkle celebrates a point against Dunkirk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst coach Mike Chatelle calls out to his players.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Emma Petrie dibbles against Hamburg during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern celbrates with a championship plaque after defeating Wilson for the girls Section VI, Class B-2 Championship.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredoniau2019s Katie Price grabs a rebound against Dunkirk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst coach Mike Chatelle.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Hannah Dolan dribbles against Hamburg during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern poses for a team photo after defeating Wilson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredonia Bre Rosen congratulates Au2019Cetta Farriat on a victory over Dunkirk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst defender Hannah Bardeen chases down a loose ball against Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South poses for a team photo after defeating Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredoniau2019s Caelin Holt congratulates Kazlin Beers after defeating Dunkirk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst's starting five prior to playing Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South coach Kristen Dolan along with captains Lauren Lassiter and Naomi DeBerry hold the championship plaque after defeating Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredonia coach Carol Zirkle celebrates with Bre Rosen and Katie Price after defeating Dunkirk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredonia coach and players pose after defeating Dunkirk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst guard Emma Klein dribbles against Iroquois during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst forward Ella Wanzer shoots against Iroquois during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst coach Mike Chatelle and his captains pose with the championship plaque after defeating Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst poses for a team photo after defeating Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Iroquois starting five is seen on the bench prior to playing Amherst.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
The career of new Bills QB AJ McCarron
The Greystone: Restaurant review
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
National School Walkout Day in WNY
New penguin habitat at Aquarium of Niagara
Inspired by the world's best-known bird-watcher: Jamestown's Roger Tory Peterson Institute
Canisius vs. Jacksonville State, the CBI tournament
Construction of West Seneca's new library/community building
Smiles at Mental Health Association dinner in Rich's Atrium
Photo:
1
/ 73
Monday, March 5, 2018
Championship Sunday for Section VI girls basketball was held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Buffalo State Sports Arena.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Williamsville South blows by Hamburg, wins fifth straight Class A-1 championship
Amherst girls basketball repeats in Class A-2, sets up rematch with Williamsville South
Fredonia beats rival Dunkirk, goes back-to-back in B-1 girls basketball
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article