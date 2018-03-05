BuffaloNews.com
Lafayette Brewing Company: Bar scene
From left hanging out are coworkers Tom Graves, Lou Akpinar and Pete Olson.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Christa DiSiglia pours their Rough Rider porter. Except for Labatt Blue and Blue Light drafts and bottles, all the beers are made in house.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Chad and Darcie LaFever of Olcott have a bite to eat. They got a night away at the Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their brewing operation is in the basement.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kelly Hall of West Seneca and Jeremy Drumm of Syracuse play shuffleboard in the game room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Julia Purdy, left, of Buffalo and Alice Cunningham of Buffalo hang out.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The have creative taps handles.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their giant fireplace provides a cozy sitting area.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jeremy Drumm of Syracuse and Kelly Hall of West Seneca play shuffleboard in the game room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Beautiful chandeliers hang from the ceiling.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jeremy Drumm of Syracuse and Kelly Hall of West Seneca play shuffleboard in the game room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
There is a foosball table in the game room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Monday, March 5, 2018
Lafayette Brewing Company is at 391 Washington St. inside Hotel @ the Lafayette.
