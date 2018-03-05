BuffaloNews.com
The Howling Rooster: Cheap Eats
The Rio Grande breakfast skillet is made with bacon, sausage, ham, green peppers, onion, tomato, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa, topped with sour cream on top of home fries.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Howling Rooster is at 529 Englewood Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the eggs Benedict breakfast.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cook Tim Doyle makes the Rio Grande breakfast skillet.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
These are the chocolate crepes.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Diana Sudik and Mike Ticco, of the Town of Tonawanda, have lunch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the garden skillet made with mushrooms, spinach, tomato, red onion, green peppers,broccoli, scrambled eggs and cheddar.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Samantha Pacioni, left, and Maria Sciandra, of the Town of Tonawanda, enjoy lunch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their Smash burgers are made from aged chuck, brisket and short rib and served on a brioche roll.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Regulars Maryanne and Don D'Avolio from the Town of Tonawanda order a late breakfast.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Share this article