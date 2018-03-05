FUDALA, Margaret A. (Janik)

March 2, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Deacon Walter N. Fudala; dearest mother of Lawrence P. Fudala and Laura A. (Kenneth) Thompson; loving grandmother of James, Justin (Hannah), Joshua (fiance;e Naina), Sarah and Joseph; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St. ). Deacons and wives will assemble for a Prayer Service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle RC Church. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association and Upon This Rock. Margaret was an active parishioner at St. Philip the Apostle Church and active in the ministry at Lord of Life Church. Share online condolences at SmolarekCares.com