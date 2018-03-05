Share this article

St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams drives to the basket against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

ESPN projects St. Bonaventure as a No. 10 seed, UB as a No. 13 in NCAA Tournament

In his latest Bracketology, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has St. Bonaventure as a No. 10 seed and University at Buffalo as a No. 13 seed for the NCAA Touranment.

Lunardi projects that the Bonnies will face seventh-seeded Houston in Nashville in the West Region with the winner meeting either No. 2 North Carolina or No. 15 UC Davis.

In his projections a week ago, Lunardi had St. Bonaventure as a No. 11 seed facing No. 6 TCU in Dallas in the Midwest Region.

As for UB, the projections say the Bulls would meet fourth-seeded Texas Tech in Boise in the South Region. The winner would face either No. 5 Ohio State or No. 12 Middle Tennessee State.

A week ago, Lunardi had UB as a No. 13 seed facing No. 4 Ohio State in Boise in the East Region.

