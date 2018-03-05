ESL, Lyons Bank led small business lending program in February

ESL Federal Credit Union led in the number of loans in a federally backed small business loan program in February in the Buffalo-Rochester region.

Rochester-based ESL recorded 18 of the U.S. Small Business Administration's 7(a) loans. Lyons National Bank, based in Wayne County, led in dollar volume for the month, with $785,000.

Five months into the fiscal year, the total number of 7(a) loans in the Buffalo-Rochester region was down 14 percent from the same period a year ago, but the loans' combined dollar volume was up 11 percent.

M&T, which led both in loans and volume after five months, reflected those two trends. The bank's number of loans was down about 25 percent from the same five-month period a year ago, to 77, but its dollar volume doubled from a year ago, to $12 million.