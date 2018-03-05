DICK, Carol R. (Roetzer)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 3, 2018; beloved wife of the late William G. Dick; dearest mother of Bill, Cindy (Dennis) Tybor, Laurey Eckman, Larry "Tiger" (Christine) Dick and Kelly (Larry) Piselli; loving grandmother of D.J. (Gabriella), Jesse, Cody Tybor, Miles, Haley Eckman, Tori, Cade Dick, Matthew and Emily Piselli. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), where funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Friends are invited.