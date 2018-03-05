Dave's Christmas will open in Fashion Outlets

Christmas is coming early to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA.

Dave's Christmas Wonderland will open a new store near the mall's Military Road entrance in April. It will fill an 8,200-square-foot space next to Aeropostale and Eddie Bauer.

The company chose the Fashion Outlets location to better reach Canadian shoppers. The company has made a concerted push into Canada with its online sales under the ChristmasCentral.com brand.

Dave's had a Niagara Falls location in the 1980s under the name National Warehouse Sales, when Gordon Cos. specialized in surplus and closeout merchandise. It was located at Pine Avenue and 66th Street.

In business for 40 years, Dave's Christmas Wonderland is a division of Gordon Cos., a family owned and operated company in Cheektowaga. It has stores in Cheektowaga, Depew and Franklinville. Known as a year-round Christmas retailer, Dave's has a diverse inventory including home decor and seasonal merchandise.