Darien Lake hiring 1,600 for the summer

Darien Lake has 1,600 open jobs to fill for its upcoming season in lodging, entertainment and food service and throughout its theme park and water park.

Positions include food service, park services, games, admissions, ride operations, lifeguards, rentals, warehouse, retail, hotel and campground, attractions and security. There will also be representatives from Live Nation to discuss seasonal opportunities at the Darien Lake Amphitheater. Some positions start as early as April. The park opens May 5.

Employees receive free park admission and free park tickets for friends and family.

The theme park will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its Lodge on the Lake Hotel, 9997 Alleghany Road in Corfu. For more information or to apply, visit DarienLake.com/jobs or call 585-599-5108.