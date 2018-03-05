Daily Drive Podcast: Combine quarterbacks review

In today's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck & Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page review the performances of the quarterbacks at the Scouting Combine. They also discuss two possible Bills trades.

0:00 Combine overall thoughts

2:30 Overvaluing combine performances

3:30 QB's performances: Baker Mayfield

5:00 Josh Allen

6:20 Lamar Jackson

9:30 Kirk Cousins down to four teams

11:00 Two-Minute Drill: Possible Bills trades involving Tyrod Taylor, a top five draft pick and LeSean McCoy