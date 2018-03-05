Daily Drive Podcast: Combine quarterbacks review
In today's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck & Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page review the performances of the quarterbacks at the Scouting Combine. They also discuss two possible Bills trades.
0:00 Combine overall thoughts
2:30 Overvaluing combine performances
3:30 QB's performances: Baker Mayfield
5:00 Josh Allen
6:20 Lamar Jackson
9:30 Kirk Cousins down to four teams
11:00 Two-Minute Drill: Possible Bills trades involving Tyrod Taylor, a top five draft pick and LeSean McCoy
Share this article