CZARNECKI, Dorothy M. (Zoeller)

CZARNECKI - Dorothy M.

(nee Zoeller)

Of Alden, NY, March 4, 2018; beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Gary (Katherine) and Dennis (Helen); grandmother and great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Gertrude (late Bernard) Miller and the late Lucille (late Daniel) Ruggerio. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday from 3-7 p.m., where service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brothers of Mercy.