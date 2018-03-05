College roundup: UB men to face CMU, women get Kent State

Central Michigan will be the University at Buffalo’s opponent on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

The eight-seeded Chippewas (17-15) advanced with a first-round victory over Bowling Green, 81-77, in overtime on Monday night in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Cecil Williams led CMU with 18 points. UB is the first seed in the tournament.

UB and Central met once in the MAC regular season with the Bulls winning, 88-82, in Mount Pleasant.

The No. 2 seed UB women will face No. 10 Kent State (13-18) in their quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Golden Flashes advanced with an 80-76, upset win at No. 7 Toledo. Megan Carter had 23 points for Kent State which lost twice to UB in the regular season, 80-42 and 81-51.

Elsewhere, Virshon Cotton made two free throws with 1 second left to give No. 11 Akron a 79-78 upset at No. 4 Western Michigan after the Zips had blown a 77-70 lead in a span of 26 seconds. Daniel Utomi made 6 of 9 threes and scored 26 for the Zips.

No. 5 seed Kent State advanced, 61-59, over No. 12 Northern Illinois. No. 7 Miami (Ohio), the last team to defeat the UB men, triumphed over No. 10 Ohio U. 68-55.

Ohio, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan won other women’s first-round games on Monday. No. 9 Eastern won at No. 8 Northern Illinois, 84-77; No. 5 Ohio triumphed over No. 12 Akron, 85-77, and No. 6 Western Michigan defeated No. 13 Bowling Green.

Women’s lacrosse

Canisius 13, Binghamton 12: The Golden Griffins broke into the win column with a 13-12 victory at Binghamton on Monday.

Jen Reininger scored six goals and assisted on two others and the Golden Griffins held off the Bearcats over the last 44 minutes to register their first victory after losses to Northwestern, Michigan and Oregon on the road.

Reininger, a senior from Irondequoit, scored her third goal of the game to put the Griffs in the lead for good, 4-3, with 15:59 left in the first half. Goals by Miranda Malvaso and Bryar Cummings (man-up) made it 6-3 with 13:36 to go in the half. Binghamton closed to within one four times but never could even the match. The last time was on a free position shot by Rebecca Golderman with 16 seconds left.

Jourdan Roemer had two goals and three assists for Canisius and Allie Stewart (Lancaster) scored twice. Lauren Smolensky had a goal and an assist. Canisius goalie Rebecca Vanlaeken had 10 saves.

Reininger leads the Griffs with 13 goals and 15 points this season. Roemer has seven goals and 13 points.

Canisius will face Delaware on Friday and Yale on Sunday in its first home games of the season.

Today's game

Niagara (3-1) at San Diego state (3-2): After suffering their first loss at Marquette on Sarturday, the Purple Eagles moved on to the West Coast to face the Aztecs for the first time ever.

Rachel MacCheyne leads Niagara with 15 goals, 22 points. Caroline Crump is close behind with 14 goals and 16 points.

Track & Field

Buffalo State sprinter Cody Sikora (North Tonawanda) will run in the 400-meter dash at this weekend’s NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Alabama.

The sophomore criminal justice major will enter the meet tied with the 11th-best qualifying time of 48.20 seconds among the 15 competitors. Sikora will run in the prelims on Friday at 3:05 p.m., with the finals slated for Saturday at 3:15 p.m. The top-eight finishers will earn All-America honors.